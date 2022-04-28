HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Grand Marshals have been named for the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Spring Commencement ceremonies for the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses.

Professor of Recreational Therapy Frederick Green was named Grand Marshal for the Hattiesburg ceremonies and School of Leadership Associate Professor Quincy Brown was named Grand Marshal for the Gulf Park ceremonies.

Frederick Green (Courtesy: The University of Southern Mississippi)

Quincy Brown (Courtesy: The University of Southern Mississippi)

The Spring 2022 Commencement schedule is as follows: