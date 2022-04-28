HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Grand Marshals have been named for the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Spring Commencement ceremonies for the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses.
Professor of Recreational Therapy Frederick Green was named Grand Marshal for the Hattiesburg ceremonies and School of Leadership Associate Professor Quincy Brown was named Grand Marshal for the Gulf Park ceremonies.
The Spring 2022 Commencement schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, May 12 – All Doctoral, Specialist and Master’s students at 6:00 p.m. at Bernard Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg.
- Friday, May 13 – All undergraduate students in the Colleges of Business, Economic Development, Education and Human Sciences and Nursing and Health Professions at 9:00 a.m. at Bernard Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg.
- Friday, May 13 – All undergraduate students in the College of Arts and Sciences at 2:00 p.m. at Bernard Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg.
- Saturday, May 14 – All Coast-based graduate and undergraduate students at 3:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.