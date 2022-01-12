USM opens new digital humanities center

L-R: Samuel Hill (BS student in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity), Dr. Susannah Ural, Dr. Liz Polcha, and Joseph Jarrell (MA student in History and Digital Humanities Badge candidate) (Courtesy: USM)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) opened the new Center for Digital Humanities (CDH).

CDH is housed in the School of Humanities and serves as a center for existing faculty work in digital humanities, expands current course offerings and adds new professorship in digital humanities.

“Digital humanities offers students the chance to experiment, learn and reflect on how computational methods are implemented both in humanistic research and in their daily lives. It provides students with experiences that make them highly marketable to employers,” said CDH Founder and Director Dr. Susanna Ural.

The center will serve as a hub for faculty in English, History and Philosophy subjects. Faculty in Computer Science, Geography, the Ecospatial Lab and Cook Library’s Digital Lab will also utilize the center.

