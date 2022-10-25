HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – Food pantries operating the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Hattiesburg campus and at the USM Gulf Park campus in Long Beach are seeking donations.

This is part of the university’s “Food Fight Against Hunger” canned food drive, which runs through November 22. The drive is sponsored by USM’s chapter of the Association of Office Professionals (AOP) and Sigma Alpha Lambda.

The pantries, which serve USM students, faculty, and staff, include the Eagle’s Nest and Wesley Foundation pantries on the Hattiesburg campus and the USM Gulf Park Pantry.

Donation drop-off locations include the following:

Hattiesburg Campus

Asbury Hall (lobby)

Cook Library (lobby)

Liberal Arts Building (lobby)

Payne Center (lobby)

Scianna Hall (lobby)

R.C. Cook University Union (lobby)

USM Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach:

Gulf Park Library

Hardy Hall (lobby)

North Academic Building

Donations to the USM Gulf Park Pantry also help support a new food pantry at the USM Gulf Coast Research Laboratory’s Gunter Library: the GCRL-Gunter Library Eaglet Food Pantry.