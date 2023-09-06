HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – You will be able to hear the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Symphonic Winds during a special showcase.

Pops in the Park will be held on Tuesday, September 26 at 5:00 p.m. at Southern Station in Spirit Park on the Hattiesburg campus. The special guests will be Spirit of Southern and USM Jazztet.

The USM Symphonic Winds will perform popular music from jazz to pop, rock to big band, film scores to the great American songbook to Broadway hits.

“We are working hard on a repertoire which will be enjoyable by audiences of all ages, in collaborations with our friends in the jazz program as well as Spirit of Southern,” said Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of the School of Music.

Pops in the Park offers two concert enjoyment options. First, experience the free event for all ages by spreading a blanket, snacking, and relaxing while enjoying the performances. Second, Partners for the Arts members can purchase a ticket to the PFTA VIP experience ticket for $50. VIP tickets are limited to PFTA members over the age of 21.

For ticketing information, click here.