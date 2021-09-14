USM president to be grand marshal of 2021 Homecoming Parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) President Rodney Bennett will serve as grand marshal for the university’s 2021 homecoming parade on October 9. He was selected by the Student Government Association’s (SGA) Homecoming Committee.

“I am delighted to serve as Homecoming Grand Marshal as part of our return to a full slate of game day activities this fall,” said Bennett. “Our students have demonstrated a deep commitment to making their mark on the next chapter of our Southern Miss Story. I look forward to celebrating a very special Homecoming this year as we gather together once again to commemorate traditions that have characterized the Southern Miss we know and love for decades.”

USM’s 2021 homecoming game will follow the 3:30 p.m. parade on Saturday, October 9 as the Golden Eagle football team takes on the Miners of the University of Texas at El Paso.

A full schedule of 2021 homecoming festivities can be found at usm.edu/homecoming.