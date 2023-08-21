HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Pride of Mississippi Marching Band and the Dixie Darlings will kick off the 2023 football season with Pride Preview.

The event will be held on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Southern Station behind the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus. The concert is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Dr. Travis Higa, the event is the traditional opening to Golden Eagle football season. The Pride will be playing their traditional pre-game show and a special preview performance of their first halftime show.

“These students have worked incredibly hard to prepare multiple shows under extreme weather conditions,” said Higa. “Students in The Pride of Mississippi are dedicated Golden Eagles and one of the best representations of the university.”

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs. No staked tents are permitted; no vehicles are permitted; and no smoking or chewing tobacco is permitted on campus.

In case of extreme weather conditions, the event will be cancelled.