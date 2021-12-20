USM professor chosen as president-elect for Mississippi Public Health Association

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A professor from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has been chosen as president-elect for the Mississippi Public Health Association (MPHA).

Dr. Tanya T. Funchess joined USM’s nursing faculty in 2018 and has been a member of MPHA for over 15 years. She served as chair of the MHPA Health and Racial Equity Committee. Prior to her employment at USM, Funchess served for 17 years at the Mississippi State Department of Health in various roles, including Office Director for Health Equity.

“Dr. Funchess has been dedicated to the field of public health in the state of Mississippi for many years,” said USM’s Director of Health Professions Dr. Charkarra Anderson-Lewis.

Dr. Funchess’ responsibilities as president-elect will include: