HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Daniel Capper, Professor of Religion at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has been working on an elaborate plan to help ensure that such an erasure a world where the famed “man in the moon” would no longer be visible from Earth never happens.

Capper’s lunar land use plan was presented to the Committee on Space Research’s (COSPAR) Scientific Assembly in February 2021. His continued work has led to publication of a paper titled, “What Should We Do with Our Moon? Ethics and Policy for Establishing International Multiuse Lunar Land Reserves” in the interdisciplinary journal Space Policy.

Capper points out that his plan took shape as the result of several initiatives like NASA’s Project Artemis and the European Space Agency’s Moon Village that involve returning humans to the moon – this time to stay long-term.

Part of these initiatives include mining the moon for various resources such as precious metals, or the energy source called helium-3.

In his report, Capper notes that our moon lacks plate tectonics, meaning that the lunar surface cannot heal itself from the changes wrought by mining. Intentional remediation of the lunar surface in the wake of mining will be needed to provide restoration.

Capper had been working on his plan for more than a year before presenting it to COSPAR. He stresses that much work remains to be done, with the ultimate goal of adoption by the United Nations.

To see Capper’s full report, visit: https://www.space-environments.org/resources