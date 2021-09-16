USM professor receives funding for Chandeleur Islands restoration planning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A University of Southern Mississippi (USM) professor received funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) RESTORE Science Program. The funds will be used for a planning effort USM assistant research professor Dr. Kelly Darnell is leading, which will maximize the benefits of restoring and managing the Chandeleur Islands in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The project will be fully funded by the NOAA RESTORE Science Program, with an award amount of $127,065. It is one of 20 projects that were awarded a combined $2.3 million to collaboratively scope and design research that will inform future decisions on how to manage natural resources in the Gulf of Mexico region, including marine mammals, shorebirds, barrier islands, seagrass, and fisheries.

“Our project team brings together experts in island geomorphology, seagrass biology and ecology, and approaches to building resilience with managers from state and federal agencies to tackle important questions for maximizing restoration of the Chandeleur Islands.” Darnell said. “We’re committed to developing a plan that provides practical and useable data that can be easily incorporated into restoration and management decisions for the unique and productive Chandeleur Islands.”