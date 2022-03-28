HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Brian LaPierre, an associated professor of history in the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Humanities will present a public lecture on the war in Ukraine.

“Putin’s War in Ukraine: History, Interests and Ambitions” will be held on Wednesday, March 30 at 4:00 p.m.

Why is Vladimir Putin willing to gamble and risk so much over Ukraine? How has Putin used history in his hybrid warfare with the West? LaPierre will discuss these questions in a question-and-answer format.

The lecture will be held in room 204 of the USM Liberal Arts Building at 1999 Pearl Street. The lecture will also be available online here. Use password “Ukraine.”