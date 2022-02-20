HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Innovation and Commercialization Park (ICP) received $3.4 million from the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).

ICP is located at Classic Drive and Shelby Thames Drive in Hattiesburg. It’s one of seven locations across Mississippi to receive a Site Development Grant. The funding will be used to make the 22-acre site more attractive for future industrial business development opportunities.

The grant will allow for the clearing, grubbing and grading of the site. An access road will be built and water/sewer upgrades will be made.

MDA’s Development Grant – Select Sites program was created in 2021 to make sites across Mississippi attractive to potential companies.

“We continue our trajectory toward bein a premier city in the Gulf South, with an emphasis on regional job creation that can aid in the recruitment of young talent in our city and at our universities,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.