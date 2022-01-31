HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The United States News and World Report ranked the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) as #1 in the state for online bachelor’s programs.
USM’s online bachelor’s programs also ranked #68 nationally out of 400 other online colleges and universities. In Mississippi, the school’s online bachelor’s programs for veterans and business degrees also ranked #1. They ranked nationally at #44 and #51 respectively.
Rankings are decided based on the following criteria:
- Engagement – best practices, graduation rates, assessments, class size and retention
- Services and Technologies – student indebtedness, technological infrastructure and support structure
- Faculty Credentials and Training – terminal degree faculty, preparedness to teach distance learners, faculty who have more than a B.A. and tenured faculty
- Expert Opinion – a rating given by top college administrators