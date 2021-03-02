USM ranked as one of top universities for student veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi was recognized by a U.S. News & World report as being one of the top institutions in the nation for student veterans. The report ranks colleges based on online degree programs designed for veterans.

The director of the USM Center for Military Veterans, Families and Service Members said it’s a great honor for the university. Jeff Hammond said it shows the university’s dedication and commitment to excellence on behalf of serving the needs of UMS student veterans.

“Some living on military installations, some doing a variety of different things and our military people tend to do, and it’s hard. It’s a lot harder for them to serve at the same time pursue an education. We accommodate these people who continue to serve this nation for freedom,” said Hammond.

USM’s new Military Center for Veterans is expected to open November 2021.