USM receives $100,000 grant for oyster production, conservation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Thad Cochran Aquaculture Center (TMAC) was granted $100,00 from The Nature Conservancy as part of its Supporting Oyster Aquaculture and Restoration Shellfish Growers Resiliency Fund (SOAR).

TMAC is located at the University’s Gulf Coast Research Laboratory and focuses on alleviating constraints to the production of marine species.

SOAR was created after the COVID-19 pandemic left many oyster farmers unable to sell their product to closed restaurants. The grant was awarded to the school to help the SOAR program boost the oyster economy of the Gulf Coast.

“We are excited to have USM facilitate this collaboration and assist the oyster industry in developing a common vision to advance the industry and grow aquaculture in the Gulf of Mexico.” said Dr. Kelly Lucas, Associate Vice President for Research for USM Coastal Operations.

For more information about TMAC, click here.