USM receives grants for the advancement of Women in STEM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has received grants from the Jimmy A. Payne Foundation. The grants will fund campus initiatives aimed to advance the representation of Women in STEM and enhance student success through a Sociology Peer Mentoring program.

“The grants awarded by the Jimmy A. Payne Foundation will positively impact approaches that both address the underrepresentation of Women in STEM and enhance student success,” said Dr. Chris Winstead, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Very importantly, these faculty-led initiatives can serve as models and be extended to additional disciplines across campus. We have been and continue to be very appreciative of the Payne Foundation’s support.”

University leaders said the project, Advancement of Women in Natural Sciences, which received $80,000 with the potential for continued funding next year, aims to improve recruitment and retention of both female students and faculty at USM.