USM receives more than $2M to establish scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) received $2.3 million from Lamar W. Powell to establish scholarships.

Powell passed away in December 2015. Southern Miss and South Carolina State University were made the remainder beneficiaries of his trust.

Cumulatively, USM has received $3.1 million, with the largest portion of $2.9 million coming from Powell’s estate and trust. This distribution creates scholarship opportunities for students with financial need.

The Lamar W. Powell Scholarship Endowment provides incoming freshmen a four-year scholarship to include the JUMP program, which is an early-start curriculum. The first cohort of freshmen will begin this fall. As the program matures, Powell’s philanthropy will grow to provide scholarships for 80 students per year. The program will also include unique opportunities for peer engagement, academic support and skill development.

“Mr. Powell will long be remembered for his service to our country and his vision for higher education in Mississippi,” said Stace Mercier, executive director of the USM Foundation. “His generosity is astounding, and to learn how Ms. McCarty inspired him is such a beautiful story. These were two individuals who never attended Southern Miss, yet were so passionate about contributing to its mission.”