HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) received reaccreditation for the College of Business and Economic Development and School of Accountancy.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) extended 48 schools’ accreditation this year. Of those, 17 received reaccreditation for both business and accounting.

Schools receive the accreditation for factors like excellence in degree programs, faculty research, teaching, community service and a commitment to continuous advancement in development.

Currently, 926 institutions across 60 countries have earned AACSB accreditation for business and 189 have accreditation for accounting.

USM’s College of Business and Economic Development has held the accreditation since 1976 and the School of Accountancy has held the accreditation since 1982.