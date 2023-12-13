HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Bonnet Carré Spillway (BCS) provides a protective flood-control barrier to New Orleans, diverting excess waters from the Mississippi River through Lake Pontchartrain on their way into the Gulf of Mexico.

Because of the mixing of fresh and saltwater in this situation, there has been concerns among researchers about a drastic decline in oyster population.

This has led to the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) forming a team from its School of Ocean Science and Engineering (SOSE) to study the effects of this excess freshwater being diverted into Mississippi coastal waters, along with the fate of the coastal marine habitats.

Dr. Kemal Cambazoglu, an assistant professor in the SOSE, is also concerned about the situation yet hopeful the ocean modeling research team can provide helpful guidance.

“A large amount of freshwater gets diverted from the Mississippi River into Lake Pontchartrain through the spillway,” Cambazoglu said. “That freshwater fills the lake, which is connected to Mississippi Sound and Lake Borgne. When it gets to the Sound, it can cause significant shellfish mortality at the historic reefs and oyster beds in the Sound.”

The BCS was built following the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and was first used in 1937 by the Army Corps of Engineers. Typically, the spillway has opened about once a decade; however, since 2018, the spillway has opened multiple years in a row, including twice a year (in 2019) due to high waters.

According to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR), when oysters are exposed to low salinities caused by freshwater mixing over extended periods of time, the population declines.

The team hopes to provide government agencies with spillway operations recommendations that can contribute to saving and maintaining coastal oyster beds.