USM resumes study abroad programs after months of travel restrictions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Study Abroad programs at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) have returned following months of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to university leaders, there are 14 USM students participating in the fall semester programs. The majority are stationed in Spain, attending the University of Cadiz. The remaining students are visiting South Korea, Scotland, Ireland, and France.

Although travel restrictions overseas were still in place this past summer, the university was able to send 21 students and four faculty members to Hawaii for a program focused on art and history.

“We are thrilled to once again be sending students on programs,” said Amy Linden, USM’s Study Abroad director. “The past year has been incredibly frustrating for students and faculty planning their schedules around a study abroad program. We have been hopeful that the situation would improve and therefore continued trying to offer programs.”

