HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Scene Shop Supervisor Wes Hanson will compete in the national DIY Hero competition.

Hanson has taken on numerous projects in his career. He’s designed and built sets, rethemed a carousel, built a prop car and more.

He will share his craftsmanship in the competition for a chance to win $25,000 and an advertorial in Make Magazine. The winner of the contest will be chosen by the public. Learn more about Hanson’s work and vote for him here.