HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Criminal Justice, Forensic Science and Security will soon have a new home on the Hattiesburg campus.

Located in the tight quarters of Arthell Kelley Hall since the mid-1970s, the school is slated for a move into the Human Performance and Recreation Building, which formerly housed the School of Kinesiology and Nutrition.

University officials said renovation and construction are already underway on the $16.6 million project that has an anticipated completion date of June 2025.

“The faculty and staff of the School of Criminal Justice, Forensic Science and Security are so excited that renovations have begun,” said School Director Dr. Brenda Rowe. “Moving into our new building will provide much needed additional faculty and staff office space, dedicated conference rooms, additional classroom space, and increased lab space for our Forensic Science labs.”

Plans also call for construction of a 5,000-square-foot annex to the current building for use as an academic courtroom. More than 500 students are currently enrolled in the Criminal Justice, Forensic Science and Security programs.