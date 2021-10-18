USM School of Professional Nursing Practice makes changes to program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Professional Nursing Practice made changes in the Nursing RN-BSN program to boost students’ marketability and expand their opportunities for leadership in nursing, all while decreasing the hours needed to graduate.

These updates to the RN-BSN program include:

Fewer hours to graduation (only 30 hours), reducing tuition costs

Sigma Nurse Manager Certificate, expanding leadership preparation

Nationally recognized Quality Matters Certified course, emphasizing excellent teaching

The changes start with the number of credit hours required to graduate, which have been reduced from 66 to 30 effective fall 2022. With fewer credit hours required to complete the degree, students graduate in three semesters while balancing work and everyday life commitments, reducing the amount of tuition they have to expend.

Dr. Elizabeth Holman, RN-BSN coordinator and assistant teaching professor, said, “The changes in the program will decrease the cost to the student as well as make the student more marketable in leadership positions.”

The School of Professional Nursing Practice has also added a Quality Matters Certified course, Health Assessment and Health Promotion, to the curriculum.

“This certification ensures that online classes are delivered with the best methods available,” says Dr. Tom Hutchinson, the Dean of Online Learning and Enrollment. “Having this certification means the class offers an extra layer of confidence behind what the students experience.”