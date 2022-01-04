USM Sports Management class teams up with New Orleans Pelicans to sell tickets

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Sports Management students collaborated with the New Orleans Pelicans during the fall 2021 semester to learn about ticket sales.

Undergraduate students learn about ticket sales through the following training sessions:

Sales Process and Promotion – Students learned about the Pelicans franchise, player updates, the sales process, promotions and city COVID-19 restrictions. Students outlined their targeted buyer list for selling tickets.

Roleplay and Cross-selling – Students learned more about the sales process by performing seller-buyer roleplay.

Closing the Deal and Challenges – Students closed sales deals and learned how to tackle challenges like top player injuries and COVID-19 guidelines.

New Orleans Pelicans Premium Sales Account Executive Jesse Nantz said the students raised nearly $7,000 in financial revenue during the sessions.

“This was certainly a challenging project for students with COVID-19 protocols in the City of New Orleans. In addition to the hurricane, students also faced the team’s slow start and player injuries. These obstacles afforded our students to fully understand the increased challenges in sports marketing and sales that are out of ticket sales office personnel control,” said USM Assistant Professor of Sport Management Dr. Chris Croft.