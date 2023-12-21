HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Jack Piland became a match after swabbing his cheek for his fraternity’s philanthropy Be The Match® event early in the fall 2023 semester.

Be The Match® is an organization that finds stem cell matches for people in critical medical conditions and in need of stem cells and/or bone marrow.

Piland, a freshman marketing major from Hattiesburg, was helping his Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity brothers manage a tabling event at the R.C. Cook University Union, encouraging passersby to swab their cheek to see if they were a match for a person in need of a stem cell transplant, while also providing information about the organization.

In early November, Piland received correspondence from Be The Match® informing him he was a match to provide someone in need of stem cells, specifically for a woman in Texas suffering from a bone marrow disease.

“When I found out I was a match, I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help somebody in need,” Piland said. “She has been fighting an incredibly hard battle against this disease, and I can only imagine the relief she and the rest of her family felt when told they found a match.”

“I couldn’t be happier and more humbled through this process, and hope it works out perfectly. I’m not sure I’ll be meeting the patient, but regardless I’m overjoyed with being able to help.”

Piland said the process of further confirming and evaluating his ability to be a match has been quite intense. It has ranged from hours of phone calls with Be The Match® representatives and professionals to physical testing at the Hattiesburg Clinic.

The next step is a waiting period through December 29, when Piland will be prepared to be sent to Houston to donate through a peripheral blood stem cell transplantation procedure. Piland noted that the recipient must remain anonymous for now.

The donation process takes four to five days, with Be The Match® paying all fees to include Piland’s flight to and accommodations in Houston.

“Be The Match has treated me incredibly well,” Piland said. “They are so easy to work with and a joy to be a part of.”