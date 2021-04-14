USM student leads environmental organization

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Brooke Parker, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi, is leading an environmental organization called Ecokind. It’s mission as an organization is to educate and promote positive change.

Before the pandemic, the organization participated in community cleanup and various recycling efforts across the state.

Parker said this organization gives people a platform to express themselves on social justice issues. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was unable to host in-person gatherings.

“The pandemic hit us hard in the way of not having that community anymore, of not being able to get together and do stuff, because that’s how people really learn is hands-on. We want to educate people that’s what we want to do,” said Parker.

She said Ecokind’s ultimate goal is to inspire others to do good in their community. The organization was established in 2019.