HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A graduate student in Anthropology at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) said she wants to bring the subject to K-12 schools in Mississippi.

Kate Mackey created a series of activities for a program that she titled “Anthropology Jr.” During the summer, she presented the pilot program at Lillie Burney Steam Academy.

Mackey worked under the guidance of faculty member Dr. Marie Danforth and with a team of students, Sarah Boone and Savannah Logan, in collaboration with USM alumna Nadine Armstrong.

“The pilot program enriched the students’ experience by engaging their minds through a series of interactive and enjoyable activities that introduced them to the four subdisciplines in anthropology,” said Mackey. “Students embarked on a thrilling journey where they interviewed aliens and superheroes, uncovered the secrets hidden within bones, excavated artifacts that unveil ancient lifeways, and explored the fascinating diversity of words for snow, and much more!”

Armstrong, the innovative programs coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg’s Parks & Recreation Department, said the program has unfolded into a new initiative called the S.T.E.M. Saturday program. Set to unfold from August to November at the heart of the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market, this initiative promises to redefine engagement with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in an accessible manner.

“Our collaboration with the USM anthropology program was instrumental in achieving our aim of introducing participants to inspiring subjects through dynamic and interactive activities,” said Armstrong. “This unfolded into a new S.T.E.M. Saturday initiative. Notably, Mackey and her team will be spearheading activities for the month of October, and I am eagerly anticipating this opportunity.”