USM students, alumni take part in 2021 Homecoming Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students and alumni will celebrate the university’s 2021 Homecoming Week October 4-9.
A week of traditional homecoming activities and reunions will culminate with USM’s game with Conference USA foe the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) Miners on Saturday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium, “The Rock at Southern Miss,” and introduction of its homecoming court.
“We’ve been working hard to prepare the campus and organize all the activities we have in store for homecoming week,” said Student Government Association President Lucas Williams, a senior from Picayune, Mississippi. “Some of our new students have never experienced a USM homecoming, and many of us missed out last year on all the great traditions we enjoy about this special week. So, we’re excited about being back in black and gold for this year.”
USM’s 2021 homecoming week schedule includes, but is not limited to, the following events:
- OCT. 4 | Seeking Seymour egg hunt
- OCT. 5 | ‘Bring it On Eagle Style’ 7 p.m. Reed Green Coliseum
- OCT. 8 | 23rd Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament, hosted by the Southern Miss Alumni Association, 8:30 a.m. | Hattiesburg Country Club; CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.
- OCT. 8 | Fountain Sit, noon – 4 p.m. in front of The Hub and next to Danforth Chapel
- OCT. 8 | Friday Night @ Spirit Park – 6:30 p.m. | Southern Station
- OCT. 8 | Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet – 6:30 p.m. | Thad Cochran Center Ballrooms
- OCT. 9 | Homecoming Parade, 1 p.m., beginning at the intersection of Hardy Street and Ross Boulevard, and ending on campus in Spirit Park after traveling through the front of campus and down Eagle Walk Drive. Register your group to participate in the parade at 2021 Homecoming Parade Registration Form (usm.edu).
- OCT. 9 | Honors College Homecoming Tailgate – 3 p.m. | Honor House
- OCT. 9 | College of Business and Economic Development Tailgate – Free for all College of Business and Economic Development students and alumni. 3 p.m. | Scianna Hall courtyard
- OCT. 9 | Membership Appreciation Tailgate – 3:30 p.m. | Southern Station
- OCT. 9 | Southern Miss vs. UTEP – 2021 Homecoming – 6 p.m. | “The Rock at Southern Miss”