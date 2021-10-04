USM students, alumni take part in 2021 Homecoming Week

Members of the 2021 University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Court include, first row, (L to R): Gulf Park Maid & Beau Kimberly Richmond and Israel Russell, Homecoming King & Queen Maxwell Greenough and Sherrice Wright (center), Mr. & Miss Southern Miss Campbell Cave and Taylor Boykin; second row (L to R) Senior Beau & Maid Rodarius Washington and Kyla Bolton, Student Body Maid & Beau Kennedy Hanna and Benjamin Goudy, Graduate Maid & Beau Tristen Miller and Stepfon D. Green; top row (L to R), Junior Beau & Maid Christopher Lee and Ashley Mitchell, Freshman Beau & Maid Dylan Littles and Rachel Sarah, Sophomore Maid and Beau Kenning Bridges and Christopher Moss. (Courtesy: USM)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students and alumni will celebrate the university’s 2021 Homecoming Week October 4-9.

A week of traditional homecoming activities and reunions will culminate with USM’s game with Conference USA foe the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) Miners on Saturday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium, “The Rock at Southern Miss,” and introduction of its homecoming court.

“We’ve been working hard to prepare the campus and organize all the activities we have in store for homecoming week,” said Student Government Association President Lucas Williams, a senior from Picayune, Mississippi. “Some of our new students have never experienced a USM homecoming, and many of us missed out last year on all the great traditions we enjoy about this special week. So, we’re excited about being back in black and gold for this year.”

USM’s 2021 homecoming week schedule includes, but is not limited to, the following events: