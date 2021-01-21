USM students react to Biden, Harris inauguration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Students on the campus of USM react to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. 12 news spoke to one student who appreciates the history made today by Vice President Harris.

“The importance of representation can’t be understated, we know have a Vice President they are so many little girls across the county who can see themselves in Kamala that is so important”, said Mina Burton, student at USM.

Burton said, she is optimistic America can be united and move towards a much brighter future with the Biden administration.

“I think today was a day of hope and unity for all Americans it was really surreal to watch president Biden be sworn in and speak such powerful words about how we are really going to come together as a community and a nation to better ourselves”

Roshanna Stallings is a first year graduate student at Southern Miss, she says watching the inauguration was a great experience. She hopes this administration fulfills its goals.

Stallings says, “I hope they accomplish making the United States a better place”

Jordan Vestle, is a sophomore student at Southern Miss, he feels this administration is no different and doesn’t believe anything will change.

“I think the new administration really isn’t going to provide much substantial change, its been that way honestly since the new deal”