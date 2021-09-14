USM Symphony Orchestra opens 102nd season Sept. 30

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Symphony Orchestra will present the opening concert of its 102nd Season on Thursday, September 30. The event will start at 7:30 p.m. in Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus.

The opening concert, titled “Light in This Never-Ending Shade,” features the dynamic Fanfare for the Common Man and Appalachian Spring by American composer Aaron Copland and welcomes a duo of guest trumpeters performing the exciting Carmen Fantasia.

Individual and season tickets are available now at southernmisstickets.com, 601.266.5418, or at the Pat Ferlise Center on Fourth Street in Hattiesburg.

“We are thrilled to once again be able to provide live orchestral music to our campus, patrons and community,” said Dr. Michael Miles, Director of Orchestral Activities at Southern Miss. “Our students live for these performance opportunities and we know our community of supporters has missed the chance to cheer our students on in their musical pursuits.”