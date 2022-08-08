HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Symphony Orchestra will begin its 103rd season on September 29, 2022.

The Symphony will offer a concert each month throughout the academic year.

“We are thrilled to be completely back and offering a full season of wonderful, diverse programming,” said Dr. Michael Miles, Director of the Symphony Orchestra. “From Beethoven to Broadway and holiday classics to the Verdi Requiem, this truly is a wonderful season for the symphony.”

This year’s season is entitled, Classics! Programming will include “classics” like Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, Prokofiev’s ‘Classical’ Symphony, and Requiem Mass by Verdi.

“We very much appreciate everyone who spends their time and money supporting our Symphony Orchestra, and we are pleased to continue to bring to our community the very best in orchestral enlightenment and entertainment,” said Miles.

Season tickets are on sale now at the Southern Miss Ticket Office, 601-266-5418, 800-844-8425, or online at southernmisstickets.com. Individual tickets begin sales on September 1.