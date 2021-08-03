USM Symphony Orchestra to begin new season in September

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, leaders with the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced the 102nd season will open on September 30, 2021. The season will offer a concert a month throughout the academic year.

Season tickets are on sale now at the Southern Miss Ticket Office, 601.266.5418, 800.844.8425, or online at southernmisstickets.com. Individual tickets begin sales September 1.

“The past 18 months have proven live performance art adds value to our lives,” said Dr. Michael Miles, Director of the Symphony Orchestra. “We are so pleased to be able to provide you with live orchestra music again, and our students have never appreciated the value of your presence as much as they will this season.”