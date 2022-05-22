HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Seven students in The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Lessac Kinesensic training program have been named Lessac Voice and Body Practioners. The training program is a rigorous one-year opportunity offered by Theatre’s Master of Fine Arts in Performance degree.

Pine Belt News reported Cody Alexander, Abigail Anderson, Tessa Anderson, Ellie Boykin, Detalion Dixon, Camila Salas and Kevin Rains are the new Lessac Voice and Body Practitioners. Kevin Rains also earned the 2022 Arthur Award for excellence in voice and speech. Cody Elsensohn earned the 2022 Sue Ann Park award for rigorous work in voice and speech training.

The newspaper reported USM is the only graduate program in the world to offer the training program to students. The program teachers students how to effectively utilize deep breathing, body alignment, vocal resonance and more.

Barry Kur, professor emeritus of theatre at Penn State University, evaluated each student through a practical examination, according to the newspaper.