HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Committee on Services and Resources for Women (CSRW) at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) sill sponsor and co-sponsor events in March for Women’s History Month.

Dr. Candice Salyers, chair of CSRW and professor of dance, said, “USM’s programming honors the contributions of women artists, healers, historians, activists, and entrepreneurs to the health and wellbeing of society. This month offers us an opportunity to come together across disciplines to acknowledge and reflect upon issues of importance in the lives of women.”

Women’s History Month events will kick off on Thursday, March 3. Here’s a list of the events: