HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Committee on Services and Resources for Women (CSRW) at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) sill sponsor and co-sponsor events in March for Women’s History Month.
Dr. Candice Salyers, chair of CSRW and professor of dance, said, “USM’s programming honors the contributions of women artists, healers, historians, activists, and entrepreneurs to the health and wellbeing of society. This month offers us an opportunity to come together across disciplines to acknowledge and reflect upon issues of importance in the lives of women.”
Women’s History Month events will kick off on Thursday, March 3. Here’s a list of the events:
- On Thursday, March 3 from 12:15–1:00 p.m. at the Liberal Arts Building, Room 101 with a panel discussion titled, “Women Healers Through the Ages: Medieval Midwives to Mississippi Nurses” by Dr. Courtney Luckhardt, Associate Professor of Medieval History, Dr. Deanne Stephens, Professor of History and Mrs. Jamie Stanfield, Health Librarian, who will be exploring women’s health and healing through the ages. This event is co-sponsored by the History Women’s Caucus and the Center for the Study of the Gulf South.
- On Friday, March 4 from 10–11:00 a.m. in a virtual presentation via Zoom, Dr. Aisha Johnson, Assistant Professor and Program Director of Archives and Records Management at North Carolina Central University, will give a lecture titled, “Relentless Advocacy as Purpose.” An in-person viewing of the presentation is scheduled in Cook Library’s Meeting Room, LIB 209A.
- On Tuesday, March 8 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Gonzales Auditorium, Liberal Arts Building 108, a Louisiana native currently living in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia, E. Gabrielle Walker, will give her 2021-22 Baird Fellowship Lecture titled, “When We Were Freshmen’: Judson College and the Rise of the New Baptist Woman.”
- March 21: Peggy Jean Connor Grant Presentations featuring the research of Nicole Caulfield, Ava Ferguson, and Dr. Hsiaopei Lee, from 12–1 p.m., Center for Faculty Development, International Building, Room 319.
- March 29: Historian and Author Carol Lipscomb presents, “The Lady Makes Boots: Enid Justin and the Nocona Boot Company,” from 1–2 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 204
- March 30: Women’s History Month Dance Concert, from 12:30–1:00 p.m., Theatre and Dance Building, outdoor stage.