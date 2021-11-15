USM to hold a series of hunger, homelessness awareness events

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Office of Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement (IME) will host a series of events to bring awareness to the hungry and homeless population in Hattiesburg from November 15 through 19.

Scheduled events include:

Lunch and Learn – Monday, November 15: Students will learn about the SNAP program by being given a set amount of money to spend at a grocery store. Then, students will participate in a Choose It or Lose It activity in which they will be given ten minutes to fill a backpack with their belongings before having to vacate their homes.

Service Night – Tuesday, November 16: Donated items will be packed to be given to the homeless community in Hattiesburg. Students will hear a speech about how hunger and homelessness affect college students.

Hunger Banquet and Eagle's Nest Volunteer Opportunity – Wednesday, November 17: Students must bring two cans of food for entry. They will receive a character card that determines their income status. The income status listed on the card will determine their dining experience for the evening.

Documentary and Discussion – Thursday, November 18: Students will be shown a documentary about homelessness followed by a reflection opportunity.

Service Opportunity – Friday, November 19: Students can volunteer at a food pantry, thrift store or prep Thanksgiving donations.

“It is IME’s job to make sure we are doing what we can to lend a helping hand in every area of need in this city and even on this campus. We want to do what we can to leave Hattiesburg and our students better than we found them,” said Events and Volunteer Coordinator Christina Bracey.