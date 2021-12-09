USM to hold graduation ceremonies on Dec. 9, 10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host graduation ceremonies on Thursday, December 9 and Friday, December 10.

The ceremonies will be held in Reed Green Coliseum. Masks will be required.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, December 9 at 6:00 p.m. – Graduate Students (Doctoral, Specialist and Master’s)
  • Friday, December 10 at 9:00 a.m. – All undergraduate students in the College of Arts and Sciences
  • Friday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m. – All undergraduate students in the College of Business and Economic Development, Education and Human Services and Nursing and Health Professions

