USM to hold graduation ceremonies on Dec. 9, 10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host graduation ceremonies on Thursday, December 9 and Friday, December 10.
The ceremonies will be held in Reed Green Coliseum. Masks will be required.
The schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, December 9 at 6:00 p.m. – Graduate Students (Doctoral, Specialist and Master’s)
- Friday, December 10 at 9:00 a.m. – All undergraduate students in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Friday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m. – All undergraduate students in the College of Business and Economic Development, Education and Human Services and Nursing and Health Professions