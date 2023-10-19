HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host its Fall Wellness Festival next week.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Spirit Park.

Students Counseling Services, Moffitt Health Center and Campus Recreation are co-hosting the event for the second straight year. The festivities will include food, games, music, face painting, Cash Money therapy dog, door prizes and more.

“USM departments, student organizations, and community partners are invited to share their information and resources with the student body for any area of wellness, including mental/emotional, physical, social, and financial,” said Brittany Quito, Mental Wellness Coordinator for Student Counseling Services.

In the event of rain, the Grand Ballroom of the Thad Cochran Center will be the designated rain site for the festival.