HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host the Drum Corps International Tour on Wednesday, July 27 for the first time in two years.

For the 50th Anniversary edition of DCI Southern Mississippi, the Pride of Mississippi Marching Band at USM will host more than 1,000 student musicians and performers for the event.

The following groups will compete:

Academy from Tempe, Arizona

from Tempe, Arizona Blue Devils from Concord, California

from Concord, California Boston Crusaders from Boston, Massachusetts

from Boston, Massachusetts Cadets from Allentown, Pennsylvania

from Allentown, Pennsylvania Cavaliers from Rosemont, Illinois

from Rosemont, Illinois Crossmen from San Antonio, Texas

from San Antonio, Texas Mandarins from Sacramento, California

from Sacramento, California Music City from Nashville, Tennessee

The event will return to M.M. Roberts Stadium after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can purchase tickets here for $25. They will also be sold at the stadium box office on the day of the show. Group rates are available.