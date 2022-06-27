HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host the Drum Corps International Tour on Wednesday, July 27 for the first time in two years.
For the 50th Anniversary edition of DCI Southern Mississippi, the Pride of Mississippi Marching Band at USM will host more than 1,000 student musicians and performers for the event.
The following groups will compete:
- Academy from Tempe, Arizona
- Blue Devils from Concord, California
- Boston Crusaders from Boston, Massachusetts
- Cadets from Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Cavaliers from Rosemont, Illinois
- Crossmen from San Antonio, Texas
- Mandarins from Sacramento, California
- Music City from Nashville, Tennessee
The event will return to M.M. Roberts Stadium after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can purchase tickets here for $25. They will also be sold at the stadium box office on the day of the show. Group rates are available.