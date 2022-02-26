HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host the 2022 Economic Outlook Forum on Thursday, March 3.

Pine Belt News reported USM’s College of Business and Economic Development will host the forum, bring together experts in finance, banking and academia to discuss the economic outlook for 2022.

College of Business and Economic Development Dean Bret Becton said he expects the forum to interesting based on new economic factors like “the great resignation”, inflation and supply chain issues.

According to the newspaper, the forum will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Thad Cochran Center Grand Ballroom on USM’s campus in Hattiesburg. Click here to register or learn more.