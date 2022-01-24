USM to host “Experience Business Casually” for students

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host “Experience Business Casually” for School of Leadership students on Tuesday, February 15.

Volunteer business professionals will be coaching students on interviewing strategies, the 60 second elevator pitch, the art of small talk and more. A total of 15 stations will be available and students can earn extra credit by visiting at least eight of the them.

The event will be held in the Hardy Hall ballroom on the Gulf Park campus in Long Beach from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.