USM to host free cybersecurity webinar series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has announced a three-part cybersecurity webinar series to discuss recommendations and best practices for cybersecurity and mitigating risk.

According to USM leaders, the webinar series is presented in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and NCS4’s Technology Alliance. The webinars are aired live and are free to attend.

Session one of the series entitled An Overview of Cybersecurity Threats and Best Practices is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. (CDT) and presented by Scott Breor, CISA’s Associate Director, Office of Security Programs, Infrastructure Security; and Mark McIntyre, CISSP, CCSP, Microsoft’s Senior Director/Chief Security Advisor, Security Solutions Area.

In the session, panelists will discuss cyber threats and the unified work necessary to strengthen the security, resilience, and workforce of the cyber ecosystem at sport and special event venues and infrastructure. Panelists will also identify best practices and recommendations for maintaining cyber hygiene and prioritizing risks.

To register for the first session, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/552498413564915211.