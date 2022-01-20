USM to host Mississippi Cybersecurity Faculty Retreat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host the first Mississippi Cybersecurity Faculty Retreat February 24 and February 25.

USM leaders said the focal points of the retreat will be cybersecurity education, resources, and prevention. The event is being coordinated by USM’s School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering (CSCE) and will be held at the University’s Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach.

The university will host the retreat as part of the Mississippi Cyber Initiative (MCI), created to meet the challenges of cybersecurity reality in the state and around the nation which positions Mississippi as a leader in the field for years ahead to come.

“Dr. Lee and I have been discussing ways to bring cybersecurity educators in the state together, and I am happy that we are doing this. This retreat will help us increase collaboration in cybersecurity education across the state,” said Dr. Shahram Rahimi, Department Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Mississippi State University.