HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host the Mississippi Science and Engineering State Level Fair.

Participants will include those who won 1st, 2nd or 3rd place in each of 13 research categories from Mississippi’s seven science fair regions. The projects will be presented for judging.

One of the seven regions host the fair each year. The last two in-person fairs were canceled due to COVID-19. This year, Region I (Hattiesburg) and Region VI (Gulf Coast) will partner to host the fair.

Each regional science fair chooses one project that will be entered into the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) held each May. The selected students receive an all-expense paid trip for a week in Atlanta, Georgia. One project from this years state fair will be selected to be entered in ISEF.

The event will be held April 1 at the Payne Center.