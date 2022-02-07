HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Center for Science and Mathematics Education will host a the STEMed Speaker Series through the rest of the Spring 2022 semester.

Each speaker will give a guests lecture through Zoom to talk about their related expertise. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, February 10 – “Spatial Thinking and Cognition” by Northwestern University Professor Dr. David Uttal

Tuesday, February 22 – “Tech in STEM” by Education Design International Consultant Dr. Gary Stager

Tuesday, March 8 – “Black Teachers in STEM” by University of Calgary Professor and Canada Research Chair Dr. Jennifer Adams

Thursday. March 31 – “STEM and Cultural Meaning” by University of Houston Distinguished Professor Dr. Albert Rodriguez

Thursday, April 14 – “Black Identity in STEMed” by University of Missouri Assistant Professor Dr. Terrell Morton

Each lecture will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Email Chrissy Hudson at chrissy.hudson@usm.edu for more information or to register.