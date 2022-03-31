HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Symphony Orchestra will host a week of events focused on raising awareness of social justice issues, drawing attention to the challenges of diversity, inclusion and equity in the fine arts.

Some of the events include musical performances, guest lectures, master classes and more. Most of the events are free and open to the public.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Tuesday, April 19:

Masterclass with Xavier Foley at Intermezzo Gallery from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Use of Social Justice Issues in Classical Composition university forum with Xavier Foley at Bennett Auditorium from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 21:

Challenges in Diversity and Inclusion in the Music Industry panel discussion at Intermezzo Gallery from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lecture and Q&A with Weston Sprott in Room 100 of The Hub from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Justice for All by the Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22:

Masterclass with Xavier Foley in Intermezzo Gallery from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wind Ensemble with Weston Sprott at Manonni Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.

View a more detailed schedule here.