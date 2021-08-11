USM to roll out gold carpet for Golden Eagle Welcome Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will welcome incoming freshmen, transfer and international students during Golden Eagle Welcome Week (GEWW) August 14-22 on the Hattiesburg campus.

New students will be able to learn more about USM and the Hattiesburg community as they move into their residence halls and settle in to campus life.

“It’s more important than ever that we offer opportunities for new students to feel connected,” said Laura Laughlin, USM’s director of Orientation and Transition Programs. “We want our incoming students to experience all of the fun and tradition associated with being a Golden Eagle. During GEWW, new students will participate in dozens of exciting events throughout the week, including the first two official University traditions, the Painting of the Eagle Walk and Friday Night at Spirit Park.

Highlights of the week include: