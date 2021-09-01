USM unveils new dining options on Hattiesburg campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Students, faculty, staff, and visitors at The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Hattiesburg campus can choose from a new selection of dining options.

According to officials, the former Power House restaurant has undergone a complete transformation. The eatery is now known as Southern Wing Company at the Power House. Chicken wings and burgers are the predominant menu items with cold beer available for the first time. An official grand opening is set for September 13.

USM said beer will be served from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other upgrades include a significant remodeling of Seymour’s food court, with new seating, flooring, and fresh paint. New charging stations will give the space a more student-focused feel.