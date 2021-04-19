USM Veterans Center awarded $10K stimulus grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, in collaboration with the Mississippi Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB), has been awarded a Bob Woodruff Foundation stimulus grant for $10,000.

The gift is provided to support efforts at combatting food insecurity for South Mississippi student-veterans and local military veterans.

USM announced the grant will serve 50 local military veterans with a maximum individual benefit of $200 per individual allowing them to gain access to nutritious foods in promoting a healthy lifestyle. Each veteran participating in the program will be awarded a $200.00 Gift Card for the purchase of healthy foods at the Corner Market Grocery Store.