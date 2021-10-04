USM’s annual economic impact increases to $663 million

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM)’s annual economic impact on the state of Mississippi has increased to more than $663 million.

University leaders said the study was conducted by the Trent Lott National Center for Excellence in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship and independently verified by IMPLAN Inc.

They said the current study examined the university’s annual economic and social activity from 2017 through 2019, finding that USM generated more than $34 million per year in tax revenue, and the overall output of student and employee spending added $565 million to Mississippi’s economy.

“I am so proud that The University of Southern Mississippi continues to be a significant economic driver for our state,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “We take our role as a community partner very seriously, and we look forward to continuing to meet the economic, education, and research needs of the Greater Pine Belt, the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the state of Mississippi as a whole.”

To access the full study, click here.