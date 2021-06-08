USM’s Baptist Student Union collecting donations for incoming international students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Baptist Student Union (BSU) on the Hattiesburg campus of The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is accepting donations, including furniture and other household essentials, to be distributed to incoming international students through July 31 as they move into housing.

Neighbors and organizations who would like to support this effort are asked to consider donating new or gently used items, including those from the following lists:

New items:

XL twin size bedsheets

Pillows

Blankets/comforters

Vinyl mattress protectors

Trash bags

Basic groceries/ready to eat food items

Basic toiletries (shampoo, soap)

Laundry detergent

Paper towels/toilet paper

Water filter (Brita pitcher)

Notebooks, pens, etc.

Bath/kitchen towels

Brooms

Mops

Shower Curtains

New or gently used items:

Small trash cans

Cutlery sets (silverware)

Kitchen knives

Pots and pans

Cooking utensils

Furniture (bed frames, small dining tables, chairs, etc.)

Items can be dropped off at the BSU, which is located at 3100 Montague Blvd. on the Hattiesburg campus, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You are asked to contact the BSU before bringing items due to limited space at 601-264-5160 or email usmbsu@gmail.com.