USM’s Cook Library renovations complete

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Cook Memorial Library on the Hattiesburg campus has a new look and feel just in time for a new school year, following a $12.1 million renovation of the facility.

“Cook Library was in need of a renovation, due to the evolving needs of our campus, to support our students,” said Dr. John Eye, dean of University Libraries. “Services were previously spread across multiple locations and within the library, so the renovation helps address these barriers. Students now also have better, more functional places in the library to work individually and in groups, with more study rooms equipped with technology to help them be more productive.”

Improved access to resources for students that can be found in Cook Library include the iTech Help Desk, Speaking Center, Writing Center, Bower Academic Center, Trio – Student Support Services, The Mathematics Center, University Advisement Center, Center for Student Success and Title IX — all now available at one central location.

Repair and replacements included heating and cooling, electrical, and emergency detection and alarms, and new LED lighting for the entire building. The back-up generator and elevators were also replaced.